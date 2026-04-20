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Ogle County News

Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club takes part in STEM activities

Shown are Luis Smith, David Bagwell and David Wehler working on a snap circuit.

Shown are Luis Smith, David Bagwell and David Wehler working on a snap circuit. (Photo provided by Lydia Sherburne)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club tried out STEM activities March 21, when club members started with circuit cubes making different projects, from a flashlight to cars.

Then the group worked with snap circuits. Each circuit did something different, like making different sounds or making a fan blade spin and fly into the air.

They put together different gears, which spun around when everything was in place. Finally they tried a magnetic car set that moved backward or forward depending on the attraction or repulsion of the magnets.

Ogle CountyLocal NewsLeaf River4-HEducationOgle County Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

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