Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club takes part in STEM activities

Shown are Luis Smith, David Bagwell and David Wehler working on a snap circuit. (Photo provided by Lydia Sherburne)

The Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club tried out STEM activities March 21, when club members started with circuit cubes making different projects, from a flashlight to cars.

Then the group worked with snap circuits. Each circuit did something different, like making different sounds or making a fan blade spin and fly into the air.

They put together different gears, which spun around when everything was in place. Finally they tried a magnetic car set that moved backward or forward depending on the attraction or repulsion of the magnets.