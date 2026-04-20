Kankakee Community College drives $130.7 million in local economic impact, study shows

KCC student William Rodriguez of Kankakee with instructor Luther Carter (Photo Provided By Kankakee Community College)

Kankakee Community College generates $130.7 million in annual economic impact across its service region, supporting one out of every 48 jobs in the area, according to a new economic analysis released this week.

The study, compiled by Lightcast using fiscal year 2023-24 data, was commissioned by the Illinois Community College Board.

It measures the economic value of community colleges statewide and individually.

KCC’s impact comes primarily from increased earnings of alumni ($108.1 million) and the college’s payroll and spending ($22.6 million). An associate degree from KCC increases average annual earnings by $6,400 compared to a high school diploma.

“This report validates what residents already know—that this community’s college is an economic engine which creates prosperity for our students, alumni, employers, and partner organizations,” KCC president Dr. Michael Boyd said in a news release. “We are preparing students for family-sustaining careers while delivering real economic value to local employers and communities.”

Statewide, Illinois community colleges generate $27.2 billion in total economic impact and support 324,273 jobs—one out of every 26 jobs in the state. Alumni contributions alone account for $25 billion in added income to the state economy.

The study also shows strong returns on investment:

• Students earn $4.30 in lifetime earnings for every $1 invested

• Taxpayers see $1.30 return for every $1 invested

• Society receives $6.70 return for every $1 invested

KCC serves 130,000 residents across Kankakee County and portions of Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Livingston, and Will counties. During fiscal year 2023-24, the college served 538,541 students statewide.

“Illinois community colleges are one of the smartest investments we can make in our state’s future,” said ICCB Executive Director Brian Durham. “Our colleges are transforming lives through education while strengthening Illinois’ economy and delivering real returns for taxpayers and communities.”

To view the reports, visit: The Economic Value of the Community Colleges of Illinois.