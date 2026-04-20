Mt. Morris PAG cast members to perform ‘Paint Your Wagon’ April 24-26

The ladies of the Mt. Morris Performing Arts Guild "Paint Your Wagon" production. (Photo provided by Jeff Bold)

Mt. Morris Performing Arts Guild cast members were recently in costume as they rehearsed for “Paint Your Wagon”, which has its final showing from April 24-26.

This well-known musical is directed by Mt. Morris native Beth Nelson Chase and features local actors from Mt. Morris, Oregon, Forreston and more. All shows are held at the Allure of Pinecrest Grove Theatre, 500 Evergreen Lane, Mt. Morris.

Reserved tickets are available for purchase through the PAG website, www.performingartsguild.com or by calling 815-734-2103.

Adult tickets are $20 each; the student price is $18. Tickets may also be purchased at the door, which opens 30 minutes before each performance. The Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7 p.m.; the Sunday matinee starts at 2 p.m.