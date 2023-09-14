Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Doubles events have been a strong point for the Sycamore girls tennis team so far this season and they were again Wednesday in a nonconference dual with DeKalb.
Not only did the Spartans sweep the doubles events with the Barbs, but they also didn’t lose a set.
No. 1 doubles team of Madyson Block and Jetta Weaver were joined by Kate Elsner and Lizzie McConkie, Layla Musich and Abby Burgess and Peyton Wright and Taylor Zemanek to win each doubles match 6-0, 6-0. Jeanny NI, Jordyn Tilstra and Carline Harbecke swept singles for Sycamore.
Boys Soccer
Genoa-Kingston 9, Oregon 0: At Oregon, a hat trick from Jay Wolcott and a pair of goals each from Adrian Delgado and Mike Botello helped the Cogs to stay unbeaten in the BNC. Brandon Wolcott and Peter Hernandez-Villalobos added single goals for GK (7-3-1, 4-0).
Morris 2, Kaneland 1: At Morris, the Knights fell to Morris for the first time in 12 years. Kaneland fell to 5-5-2 overall, 3-1 in the Interstate Eight.
Sycamore 4, Ottawa 1: At Ottawa, the Spartans had Carl Jameson and Ottawa didn’t in the Interstate Eight conference clash. Jameson scored three times in the first half and once more in the 60th minute for Sycamore (5-7-1, 3-1). Ronaldo Oceloti and Gavin Crouch added assists for Sycamore.
Boys Golf
Genoa-Kingston 171, North Boone 183: At Boone County, Landen Ritchie earned medalist honors again by shooting 38 to lead the Cogs in the Big Northern Conference win. Brycen Lavender and Gavin Havener shot 44 each. Colton McDowell added a 45 for G-K.
Girls Golf
Genoa-Kingston 209, North Boone (FF): At Boone County, Aleia Lauer led the way for G-K shooting a team best 48. Ava Smith added a 51 and Maddie Swanson a 54 for the Cogs.