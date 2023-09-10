Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday, September 9, 2023

Football
Hiawatha 48, Danville Schlarman 0: At Kirkland, the Hawks picked up their first win of the season in dominating fashion.
Ryan Barber and Blake Wiegartz returned interceptions for touchdowns in the win. The Hawks had five interceptions and seven sacks in the defensively dominant win.
Braeden Ross had 10 tackles, four for a loss, three sacks and a pass deflection in the win.
On offense, Lucas Norvell had 112 rushing yards and scored twice, while Tommy Butler had 108 yards on the ground.
Hiawatha improved to 1-2, while the Hilltoppers also moved to 1-2.
Girls cross country
First to the Finish: At Peoria, DeKalb took 24th in the Class 3A field, which featured 39 teams at the site of the state championships later this year.
Senior Korima Gonzalez led the Barbs with a 24th-place finish, finishing in 18:27.
In the 2A race, Sycamore was 32nd out of 53 teams. Sophomore Layla Janisch was 60th, finishing in 19:25.8.
In the 1A race, Genoa-Kingston was 28th out of 38 teams. Freshman Gracie Zapatka led the Cogs with an 83rd-place finish in 20:47.8.
Boys cross country
First to the finish: At Peoria, the Kaneland boys took eighth in the Class 2A race.
The Knights finished with three of the top 24 runners. Evan Nosek was fourth in 14:57.8, David Valkanov was 17th in 15:28.8, and Evan Whildin was 24th in 15:34.2.
Sycamore was 23rd in the 62-team field. Logan Jones led the way for the Spartans in 16:37.2, good for 11th place.
In the 3A race, DeKalb was 27th out of 41 teams. Jacob Barraza was 59th in 15:37.7.
In the 1A race, Genoa-Kington was 37th out 46 teams. Freshman Gabriel Pena was 107th in 17:28.7.
Volleyball
Byron Power Classic: At Byron, Genoa-Kingston won all five matches to win the tournament.
The Cogs claimed the title with a 26-24, 26-28, 15-12 win over Fulton in the title match. They only allowed 20 points in the other matches twice, a 25-20, 25-10 win to start the tourney against Forreston and a 25-12, 25-22 win against Rock Falls.
They also knocked off Belvidere (25-12, 25-14) and Winnebago (25-13, 25-18).
Hannah Langton had 38 digs and 25 aces, Mia Wise had 33 assists, 17 kills and 20 digs, Alayna Pierce had 63 kills, 34 digs and nine aces and Alivia Keegan had eight aces, 23 digs, 41 kills and 60 assists.
Boys soccer
Indian Creek 6, Genoa-Kingston 3: At Waterman, Jakob McNally had a hat trick in the win for the Timberwolves.
IC built up a 5-1 lead, but the Cogs rallied back behind Jay Wolcott’s hat trick but fell short.
Kason Murry, David Mandak and Jason Brewer had goals for the Timberwolves.
Hinckley-Big Rock 4, Stillman Valley 3: At Hinckley, Tyler Smith knocked home the game-winner with 4 minutes left, the final of his three goals.
Smith also assisted Landon Roop’s header. Alex Casanas had nine saves in goal.
Sycamore 3, St. Ignatius 2 (PKs): At Schaumburg, Jameson Carl scored and assisted on a goal by Tyler Lojko a minute apart for the win.
The Spartans won on penalty kicks, 4-3.
Boys golf
Brad Fowler Invitational: At Rockford, Genoa-Kingston took 19th place. Landen Ritchie led the Cogs with a 91.
Girls golf
Stillman invite: At Prairie View Golf Course, Aleia Lauer shot a career-best 87 to take fifth overall and third in the small-school division.
The Cogs finished fifth out of nine teams.