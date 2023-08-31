Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, August 30

Boys soccer
Kaneland 7, Ottawa Township 0: At Kaneland, the Knights put three goals on the board in the first half and secured the win with four in the second half for an Interstate 8 Conference victory.
Sam Keen led the Knights with four goals.
Indian Creek 2, Serena 1: At Serena, the Timberwolves picked up a tough road win in Little Ten Conference action.
Tyler Bogle and Jason Brewer had a goal a piece.
Sycamore 1, La Salle-Peru 0: At Sycamore, the Spartans battled to win in Interstate 8 Conference action.
Jameson Carl scored the lone goal in the 50th minute off a penalty kick. Ryan Guzinski and Jesse Munoz shared the shutout in goal.
Hinckley-Big Rock 2, DePue 0: At Hinckley, Landon Roop and Tyler Smith each scored and assisted each other’s goals to open up Little 10 Conference soccer with a win.
Alex Casanas had the shutout with five saves in goal.
Genoa-Kingston 3, Dixon 2: At Dixon, Jay Wolcott scored a hat trick for the Cogs to help earn a road win in Big Northern Conference action.
Boys golf
Sycamore 170, DeKalb 176: At DeKalb, Sam Loos medaled and the Spartans fought until the end to win a nonconference matchup.
Girls tennis
Sycamore 5, Belvidere 0: At Belvidere, the Spartans swept in nonconference play.