August 30, 2023
Shaw Local
Sports - DeKalb County

Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, August 30

Kaneland dominates in boys soccer, Sycamore wins in boys golf and girls tennis

By Shaw Local News Network

Boys soccer

Kaneland 7, Ottawa Township 0: At Kaneland, the Knights put three goals on the board in the first half and secured the win with four in the second half for an Interstate 8 Conference victory.

Sam Keen led the Knights with four goals.

Indian Creek 2, Serena 1: At Serena, the Timberwolves picked up a tough road win in Little Ten Conference action.

Tyler Bogle and Jason Brewer had a goal a piece.

Sycamore 1, La Salle-Peru 0: At Sycamore, the Spartans battled to win in Interstate 8 Conference action.

Jameson Carl scored the lone goal in the 50th minute off a penalty kick. Ryan Guzinski and Jesse Munoz shared the shutout in goal.

Hinckley-Big Rock 2, DePue 0: At Hinckley, Landon Roop and Tyler Smith each scored and assisted each other’s goals to open up Little 10 Conference soccer with a win.

Alex Casanas had the shutout with five saves in goal.

Genoa-Kingston 3, Dixon 2: At Dixon, Jay Wolcott scored a hat trick for the Cogs to help earn a road win in Big Northern Conference action.

Boys golf

Sycamore 170, DeKalb 176: At DeKalb, Sam Loos medaled and the Spartans fought until the end to win a nonconference matchup.

Girls tennis

Sycamore 5, Belvidere 0: At Belvidere, the Spartans swept in nonconference play.

