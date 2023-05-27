Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday, May 26

Boys track and field
Class 2A IHSA prelims: At Charleston, Sycamore, Kaneland and Genoa-Kingston had members compete at Eastern Illinois University on Friday in the IHSA State Meet.
For the Spartans, Caden Emmert qualified for finals and had the second fastest time for the 800-meter run (1:56.17). The 4x400-meter relay of Eli Crome, Matthew Rangel, Will Donahue and Emmert took eighth (3:26.58). Aidan Wyzard took fifth in the long jump (6.53 meters). Pierce Reinhard took 12th in the long jump (6.24). Nicolas Zurko took fifth in the triple jump (12.84).
For the Knights, Fredrick Hassan took first in the high jump (1.88 meters). Brayden Farmer took sixth in the pole vault (4.05). Ryan Spence took 18th in th high jump (1.80). Brett Larson took 23rd in the shot put (13.87). Brady Betustak took 20th in the discus (42.46).
For the Cogs, Aaron Acosta took 21st in the discus (42.18).
Class 3A IHSA prelims: At Charleston, multiple members from DeKalb competed at Eastern Illinois University in the IHSA State Meet.
Riley Newport took seventh and qualified for Saturday’s finals in the 1,600-meter run (4:15.40), and Jacob Barraza took 21st (4:25.72). The 4x200-meter relay of Ethan Tierney, Marquand Howard, LaBrian Carrington and Brayden Anderson took 21st (1:29.85). The 4x100-meter relay of Jauharie Wilson, Carrington, Howard and Tierney took 27th (43.42 seconds). Andrew Tumminaro took third in the pole vault (4.30 meters). Ethan McCarter took 22nd in the long jump (6.17).
Boys tennis
IHSA State prelims: In suburban Chicago, Steven Chen represented the Sycamore Spartans at IHSA State Tournament.
Chen won in the fourth round of the consolation bracket, 7-5, 6-3. He was defeated in the fifth round of the bracket, 1-6, 2-6, to see his season come to a close.