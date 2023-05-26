Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, May 25

Boys track and field
IHSA State Championships: At Charleston on Thursday, Indian Creek and Hinckley-Big Rock had members compete in IHSA State Meet prelims at Eastern Illinois University.
For the Royals, Jake Juneau took 24th in the 400-meter run (52.15 seconds), and Alex Casanas finished in 34th place in the high jump (1.75 meters).
For the Timberwolves, Ben Parnow threw 39.20 in discus to finish 25th overall.
Boys tennis
Sycamore’s Chen still alive at state: At Palatine, Steven Chen competed at singles for the Sycamore Spartans in the IHSA State Tournament.
Chen won the first round of the championship bracket 6-1, 7-5 and won the second round from a forfeit, but was defeated in the third round, 6-0, 6-1. Play continues Friday.
Baseball
Marmion Academy 4, Kaneland 3: At Wheaton, Parker Violett struck out 10 and allowed just five hits over 6 2/3 innings pitched, but the Knights fell short in Class 3A St. Francis Regional play.
Johnny Spallasso went 2 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs, and Collin Miller went 1 for 4 and drove in a run. Alex Panico tallied two hits for the Knights in their season finale.