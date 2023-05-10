Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday, May 9

At Shabbona, Chelsea Hatfield led on offense with two RBIs for Indian Creek in a 6-2 Little Ten Conference softball victory over IMSA in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday.
Madison Bogel scored twice and had a hit. Emily Frazier, Mahala Gonzalez, Avery Boehne and Emily Frazier each scored for the Timberwolves. Geena Sanford collected a hit.
Gonzalez got the win, allowing three hits, two runs and striking out eight.
Indian Creek 15, IMSA 0 (4 inn.): At Shabbona, Geena Sanford went 1 for 1 with three RBIs to lead the Timberwolves in the second game of a doubleheader.
Madison Bogle had a hit, an RBI and three runs scored. Mahala Gonzalez, Avery Boehne, Chelsea Hatfield and Allie Peterson had two hits each. Bella Klotz added three runs and a hit.
Hatfield allowed two hits and struck out two.
Stillman Valley 5, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Stillman Valley, Violet Northrup had two hits and a stolen base, but the Cogs fell in Big Northern Conference action.
La Salle-Peru 8, Kaneland 3: At Kaneland, Corinne Pugh lwent 2 for 3, but the Knights lost in Big 12 Conference action.
Naperville Central 17, DeKalb 7: At DeKalb, the hosts lost in DuPage Valley Conference action.
BASEBALL
Neuqua Valley 4, DeKalb 2: At Naperville, the Barbs came up short in DuPage Valley Conference action.
Cole Latimer went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Serena 4, Hinckley-Big Rock 3: At Serena, Martin Ledbetter hit a two-run homer in the top of the sixth, but the Royals fell in Little Ten Conference play.
Dixon 11, Genoa-Kingston 3: At Dixon, Aiden Awe went 2 for 3 with an RBI, but the Cogs lost in Big Northern Conference action.
GIRLS SOCCER
Indian Creek 8, Hinckley-Big Rock 1: At Shabbona, Emma Turner scored a hat trick, and the Timberwolves dominated during a Class 1A Indian Creek Regional semifinal victory.
Izzy Turner and Jolee Larson combined to score four goals, and Audrey Witte added one. Alexa Anderson and Larson were credited with assists.
The Timberwolves will play for the regional championship at home at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
BOYS TENNIS
Lisle 5, Kaneland 1: At Lisle, the Knights received their only victory from the No. 2 doubles team of Luke McEvoy and Noah Pawlak in nonconference action.