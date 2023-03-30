Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, March 29, 2023

On Day 2 of the spring break trip the Knights dropped a pair.
Game 1 was a 7-6 set back to Gardendale as Gabe Gooch and Parker Violett had RBIs for Kaneland.
In Game 2, the Knights fell to Athens 12-8. Johnny Spallasso drove in four and Collin Miller and Patrick Collins collected RBIs for Kaneland (2-3).
Amboy 15, Hinckley-Big Rock 0: At Amboy, the Royals struggles to start the season continued as the fell behind early. Saje Beane accounted for the only hit for HBR (0-6).
Women’s Softball
Ball State 5, Northern Illinois 1: At Muncie, Indiana, it looked as if the Huskies (14-14, 5-3 MAC) were going to build off its exciting win yesterday as Caitlyn Shumaker, batting leadoff, delivered a solo home run in to kick off the first inning.
Ball State (16-13, 6-2 MAC) had other plans though as, in their turn to bat, rocketed off two home runs for five RBI on pitcher Danielle Stewart to take a 5-1 advantage.
From there, the Huskie pitching staff kept the Cardinals in check. Claire Norred came in to pitch for Stewart in bottom of the fourth and allowed zero Ball State hits through the remainder of the contest.