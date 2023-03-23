Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, March 22, 2023

In his first action on the mound this season, Jackson Kees was dominant.
The sophomore threw 56 pitches in five innings and allowed only one base runner while striking out nine in a 14-0 win for DeKalb at Rockford Guilford on Wednesday. At the plate, Brodie Farrell doubled and drove in three for DeKalb (2-0). Kees, Cole Latimer, Maddux Clarence, Paul Kakliris and Issac Black drove in runs for the Barbs
Kaneland 8, Wheaton Academy 6: At Wheaton, Johnny Spallasso had three hits and knocked in a pair of runs for the Knights. Collin Miller drove in three and Jackson Kottmeyer allowed only one earned run over six innings for Kaneland (1-1). which survived a furious comeback from Wheaton as the hosts scored five times in in the bottom of the seventh and left the bases loaded.
Harvest Christian 29, Hinckley-Big Rock 1 (4 inn.): At Hinckley, an 11-run first inning did in the Royals in their home opener. Mckinley Shelton had an RBI single for HBR (0-2).
Girls soccer
Kaneland 1, Hampshire 0: At Maple Park, Brigid Gannon scored for the Knights in a nonconference match against the Whip-Purs. Kaneland improved to 3-0.