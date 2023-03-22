Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday, March 21

At Plano, Nolan Perry went 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI to lead Genoa-Kingston to a 6-5 nonconference baseball victory over Plano in the Cogs’ season opener.
Ethan Wilnau was 2 for 4, scored three runs and had an RBI for G-K. Tristan Swenson added three hits.
Harvest Christian 5, Kaneland 2: At Judson, the Knights dropped their nonconference home opener.
Matthew Brunscheen pitched five scoreless innings, and the Knights had two hits, one by Kyle King and one by Gabe Gooch.
Oregon 12, Indian Creek 6: At Oregon, the Timberwolves fell in nonconference action.
Drake Mickler went 3 for 4 with a run scored, and Reese McRoberts went 2 for 4 with a double.
Stillman Valley 14, Hinckley-Big Rock 4: At Stillman, Martin Ledbetter had two hits and two runs scored, but the Royals fell in nonconference action.
Softball
Harvard 5, Genoa-Kingston 2: At Harvard, Christine Venditti blasted a two-run homer in the seventh inning, but the Cogs fell in nonconference action.
Faith Thompson and Reagan Tomlinson also had hits.
Sycamore 6, Burlington Central 4: At Burlington, Addison Dierschow struck out 10 through 6 1/3 innings to lead the Spartans to a nonconference victory.
Thea Boubin went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs scored, Addie Mclaughlin went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, and Keera Trautvetter went 2 for 3 with a run scored.
Sandwich 7, DeKalb 4: At Sandwich, Sydney Myles drove in two runs, but the Barbs fell short in nonconference play.
Oregon 12, Indian Creek 10: At Oregon, the Timberwolves battled but fell short in nonconference action.
Girls soccer
Genoa-Kingston 1, Plano 0: At Genoa, Ally Poegel scored the lone goal of the game to lead the Cogs to a nonconference victory.
Anna Martinez was credited with the assist. Zoe Nieves earned the shutout in goal.
Kaneland 2, Plainfield Central 0: At Kaneland, the hosts scored a goal each half to earn the nonconference win.
Jade Schrader and Emily Kunzer scored for the Knights. Brigid Gannon had an assist.
DeKalb 5, Rockford East 1: At DeKalb, the hosts picked up a Barb Fest tournament victory.
Boys tennis
Sycamore 5, Hampshire 0: At Hampshire, the Spartans opened their season with a sweep to pick up a nonconference victory.
At singles, Steven Chen won his match 6-0, 6-0, and Regan Wi won 0-6, 6-1, 10-6. At doubles, Jonathan Locascio and Alex Jewkin, and Liam Kerbel and Jacob Plagakis also won both games 6-0. Josh Plagakis and Tryggve Vilaseca won 6-3, 6-4.
East Aurora 5, DeKalb 1: At Aurora, the Barbs fell in nonconference play.
The lone point came from the No. 3 doubles team of Marcos Zaylik and Esteban Cardoso, 4-6, 6-2, 10-4.
Wheaton Academy 4, Kaneland 1: At Kaneland, the hosts fell in nonconference action.
The Knights earned their lone match win with Ryan Bicker and Alan Tapia winning at No. 3 doubles, 6-0, 6-2.