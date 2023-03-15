Daily Chronicle 2023 Softball Preview: Five to Watch

Madison Bogle, sr., SS, Indian Creek
Last spring, Bogle delivered defensively at shortstop while hitting .394 with 32 runs scored. She also hammered four home runs, stole 19 bases and drove in 13 runs.
Grace Bolin, sr., SS/3B, Hiawatha
After hitting .250 as a sophomore, this senior and multisport athlete hit .308 last year. She returns as a top hitter for the Hawks while playing a vital role defensively on the left side of the infield.
Tia Durst, sr., SS, Sycamore
The Daily Chronicle 2022 Softball Player of the Year is coming off a season during which she set schools records in RBIs (48) while slugging nine home runs and hitting .449.
Ayla Gould, so., P/UT, DeKalb
As a freshman, Gould totaled 113 innings in the circle, but the Barbs are hopeful to cut back on her workload a bit, affording her more opportunities to produce with the bat, as well.
Emily Olp, sr., IF/C, Kaneland
Olp provided the most pop for the Knights last spring with five of the team’s six home runs. She also drove in 36 runs, scored 26 and hit .320.