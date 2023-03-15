March 15, 2023
Shaw Local
Daily Chronicle 2023 Softball Preview: Five to Watch

By Chris Walker
Sycamore's Tia Durst reacts after hitting a double during their game against DeKalb Friday, May 20, 2022, at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Madison Bogle, sr., SS, Indian Creek

Last spring, Bogle delivered defensively at shortstop while hitting .394 with 32 runs scored. She also hammered four home runs, stole 19 bases and drove in 13 runs.

Grace Bolin, sr., SS/3B, Hiawatha

After hitting .250 as a sophomore, this senior and multisport athlete hit .308 last year. She returns as a top hitter for the Hawks while playing a vital role defensively on the left side of the infield.

Tia Durst, sr., SS, Sycamore

The Daily Chronicle 2022 Softball Player of the Year is coming off a season during which she set schools records in RBIs (48) while slugging nine home runs and hitting .449.

Ayla Gould, so., P/UT, DeKalb

As a freshman, Gould totaled 113 innings in the circle, but the Barbs are hopeful to cut back on her workload a bit, affording her more opportunities to produce with the bat, as well.

Emily Olp, sr., IF/C, Kaneland

Olp provided the most pop for the Knights last spring with five of the team’s six home runs. She also drove in 36 runs, scored 26 and hit .320.