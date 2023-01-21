Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday, January 20, 2023

At Hinckley, the Royals took third place in the Little Ten Conference tournament with a 53-50 win in overtime against Somonauk.
Devin Werner scored 20 in the win for the Royals (16-8).
Boys Basketball
Metea Valley 67, DeKalb 63: At Aurora, a wild comeback led by 26 from Sean Reynolds fell just short for the Barbs in the DuPage Valley Conference contest. Dekalb is now 14-7, 3-3 in the DVC.
Kaneland 73, Elgin 44: At Maple Park, on senior night, the Raiders wowed the crowd with the nonconference win. Kaneland surpassed last season’s win total improving to 19-4 overall.
Girls Basketball
Earlville 46, Indian Creek 26: At Hinckley, the Timberwolves (3-11) fell in the consolation championship game of the Little Ten Conference tournament.