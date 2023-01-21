January 20, 2023
Shaw Local
Sports - DeKalb County

Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday, January 20, 2023

Sycamore girls win battle of top teams in Interstate Eight.

By Shaw Local News Network

At Hinckley, the Royals took third place in the Little Ten Conference tournament with a 53-50 win in overtime against Somonauk.

Devin Werner scored 20 in the win for the Royals (16-8).

Boys Basketball

Metea Valley 67, DeKalb 63: At Aurora, a wild comeback led by 26 from Sean Reynolds fell just short for the Barbs in the DuPage Valley Conference contest. Dekalb is now 14-7, 3-3 in the DVC.

Kaneland 73, Elgin 44: At Maple Park, on senior night, the Raiders wowed the crowd with the nonconference win. Kaneland surpassed last season’s win total improving to 19-4 overall.

Girls Basketball

Earlville 46, Indian Creek 26: At Hinckley, the Timberwolves (3-11) fell in the consolation championship game of the Little Ten Conference tournament.

