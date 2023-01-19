Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

A great start to the game and a dominating defensive performance in overtime lifted the Kaneland girls basketball team to a 51-47 win at Sandwich in an Interstate 8 Conference contest Wednesday.
Kaneland (10-11, 6-3 I-8) outscored Sandwich 17-8 in the first quarter then proceeded to shut out Sandwich in overtime for the win. Alexis Schueler led the Knights with 14 points, and Kailey Plank and Kendra Brown scored 10 points apiece for Kaneland.
Sycamore 55, Rochelle 35: At Rochelle, Lexi Carlsen led the way for the Spartans in the Interstate 8 victory with 17 points, five assists and six rebounds. Sophia Klacik added 11 points and four assists, and Evyn Carrier added 10 points and eight rebounds for Sycamore (13-11, 9-1).