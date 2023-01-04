Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

Ally Poegel connected on a running floater with three seconds remaining Tuesday to lift Genoa-Kingston’s girls basketball team to a 37-35 nonconference win over host Forreston.
Poegel supplied the Cogs with a game-high 14 points. Bryce Boylen chipped in 11 points, and Cortlyn Tetzloff hit two 3-pointers to finish with six points.
Boys basketball
Kaneland 63, Morris 43: At Morris, three Knights reached double figures as Kaneland remained undefeated in Interstate 8 Conference play. Troyer Carlson led Kaneland (14-3, 6-0 I-8) with 21 points. Gevon Grant added 12 points, and Freddy Hassan scored 10.
Rockford Lutheran 78, DeKalb 76: At Rockford, the Barbs fell just short in their nonconference matchup with Rockford Lutheran.
Men’s basketball
Akron 76, NIU 51: At Akron, Ohio, the Huskies trailed 28-26 at halftime in their Mid-American Conference opener before being outscored by 23 after the intermission.
NIU (4-9, 0-1 MAC) shot 2 of 15 from 3-point range and lost the turnover battle 19-11 to the Zips, who scored 24 points off turnovers.
Zarique Nutter came up just shy of a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds. Keshawn Williams added 10 points, and Anthony Crump scored seven.
The Huskies continue MAC play against host Buffalo at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Boys wrestling
Kaneland triangular: At Maple Park, the host Knights earned a 36-27 dual win over Amboy and fell to Sandwich 50-20. Nate Dutton (145 pounds) and Julian Torres (182) each had two wins.