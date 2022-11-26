Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday, November 25, 2022

Genoa-Kingston’s Traven Atterberry was feeling it for the Cogs in their game against Indian Creek on Friday at the Westminster Christian Tournament.
Atterberry drained five 3-pointers on his way to 17 points to lead the Cogs to a 63-38 victory. He had plenty of help as Amir Mullins drained four 3s and Hayden Hodgson added three. Both finished with 12 points. G-K hit 12 shots from behind the arc.
Landon Schrader had 10 points for IC.
DeKalb 56, Canton 37: At Galesburg, sophomore Sean Reynolds led the way for the Barbs with 22 points, and freshman Davon Grant came off the bench to score 10. DeKalb loaded up with 38 first-half points and never looked back.
Sycamore 56, Belvidere 48: At Sycamore, the Spartans earned their first win of the season to improve to 1-1 with a win at the Strombom Thanksgiving Tournament. Lucas Winburn scored 17 points to lead the Spartans. Jaxon Tierney added 16 for the hosts.