Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday, November 22

At Calihan Hall, the NIU Huskies were tied at 63 with the Detroit Mercy Titans with 0.6 left to go in the game when senior forward Emily Meinert beat the buzzer to win the game, 65-63.
“Everything went perfectly,” said Meinert about the game-winning play. “I told Chelby [Koker] to throw it higher so I could go get it. Jayden [Marable] set a really good screen, and I was open and able to put it in. This was special.”
A’Jah Davis led NIU with 20 points and 11 rebounds for her first double-double of the season. Koker filled the box score with 12 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Laura Nickel had a season-high 11 points.
“We did a great job of being aggressive at times and that caused some problems for Detroit,” head coach Lisa Carlsen said. “Down the stretch we needed to just play the possession game. We got a couple of turnovers and slowed it down a little bit to make sure the people took the right shot.”
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Sam Houston State 88, NIU 54: At Suncoast Credit Union Arena, the Huskies fell at the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off.
Zarique Nutter led with 11 points and David Coit and Zion Russell combined to score 20 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Genoa-Kingston 46, Elgin 43 (OT): At Westminster Christian, the Cogs came from behind to win in overtime at the Elgin Tournament.
Hayden Hodgson had 11 points and Josh Bunting added 10.
DeKalb 59, Rockford East 26: At DeKalb, the Barbs won in nonconference action.
Downers Grove South 52, Kaneland 33: At Downers Grove, the Knights fell in nonconference action.
Kendra Brown had 12 points and Sam Kerry and Lexi Schueler combined to score 16 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
McHenry 79, Kaneland 61: At Woodstock, the Knights fell at the Hoops 4 Healing Tournament.
Gevon Grant led with 14 points, Parker Violett had 13 and Freddy Hassan added 12.
BOYS BOWLING
Marengo 3,211, DeKalb 2,751: At DeKalb, the Barbs battled but fell in nonconference action.
Talen Tate led with a final score of 566 through three matches, throwing 150, 202 and 214, respectively.
BOYS WRESTLING
Genoa-Kingston 51, Durand-Pecatonica 18: At Genoa, Brady Brewick (160) went 3-0 with three pins to lead the Cogs to a nonconference victory.
Julian Torres (182) went 3-0 with a pin, Nate Dutton (152) went 2-1 with two pins, Xander Gleissner (170) went 2-0 with a pin and Joan Moreno (138) went 2-0.