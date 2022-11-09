Signing Day 2022: DeKalb, Sycamore athletes make post-high school commitments official

Karissa Clawson didn’t want to just sign with a college. She wanted to be able to compete right away.

The Sycamore standout high jumper checked off both boxes when she signed her letter of intent to compete at Jacksonville University next year.

“That was a huge thing,” Clawson said. “The fact they had an opening for my first year was really good.”

Clawson was just one of many athletes signing on Wednesday, the first day of the NCAA signing period for most sports. She was one of two signing with NCAA Division I schools along with DeKalb’s Riley Newport, who signed with Duke for both cross country and track and field.

While they didn’t sign officially Wednesday, Sycamore basketball player Evyn Carrier was expected to sign next week with Western Michigan, and Sycamore baseball player Tommy Townsend was expected to sign with Butler on Thursday.

Also signing on Wednesday for DeKalb were Anthony Fabricino with Ripon for football and Kailey Porter with Upper Iowa for volleyball.

Clawson was a state finalist in the high jump last year, clearing 5 feet, 3 inches. She’ll head to the Atlantic Sun program. Clawson said she expects to compete in the high jump and possibly the 400-meter run. She also said that she’ll be able to compete for a spot as a freshman.

Combine that with an atmosphere at JU - which competes in the Atlantic Sun - that she said felt instantly like home, and she had her choice made.

“I really like the team and the overall connection I had with the dynamic of the coaches and the other athletes on the team,” Clawson said. “When I went down there, I instantly clicked with a lot of the girls. I felt like I was at home being on the campus, which is a big thing.”

Newport was a two-sport standout, not only traversing the long cross-country courses but standing out in the 800 as well as distance relays during the track season. The three-time Daily Chronicle Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year finished third at state last year and was seventh this year.

He also helped set some history last year as part of a Barbs boys cross country team that qualified for state for the first time since 1977.

He’ll get the chance to compete in both his disciplines in North Carolina for the Blue Devils.

“I really thought they had a mix of academic resources and athletic resources,” Newport said, who added that Illinois and Penn were also in his final three. “I was really looking for a school that was also as strong as the athletic side as the academic side. I thought Duke was really a great spot for that.”

Townsend was a two-way standout for the Spartans last year. He hit .434 with nine home runs and 40 RBIs while also serving as the team’s closer on the mound. He had seven saves and a 0.61 ERA, striking out 34 in 23 innings.

He and the Spartans reached the Class 3A Geneseo Super-Sectional but fell to Washington.

Carrier averaged 13.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. She helped the Spartans into a super-sectional for the first time. After she finishes her high school career, Carrier will compete in the MAC against NIU, and in two years against current teammate Lexi Carlsen, who earlier this month committed as a junior to NIU to play for her mother, Lisa Carlsen.

The NIU coach also announced her class on Wednesday with the signings of Fremd’s Maddy Fay and Montini’s Shannon Blacher.

Fay is a 6-1 forward and an honorable mention all-state selection last season in Class 4A. Blacher is a 5-10 guard and was second-team all-state in 3A last year after averaging 13.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

“Both of these young ladies come from great high school programs that are well-coached and have a tradition of winning,” Lisa Carlsen said. “They are both very good students and come from great families. They love to work at the game and will be perfect fits for our team.

“I couldn’t be more excited to see Maddy and Shannon in an NIU uniform.”