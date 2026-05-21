Joliet District 86 names new assistant superintendent

New Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Jose Jaramillo stands between Joliet Public Schools District 86 Superintendent Dr. Theresa Rouse and Board of School Inspectors President Jesse Smith on May 18, 2026. (Photo Provided by )

Joliet Public Schools District 86 has hired an alum as its new assistant superintendent for human resources.

The Board of School Inspectors in May granted approval to hire José Jaramillo for the role, effective July 1. He will replace Dr. Judith Zito-Nash who is retiring at the end of the school year.

Jaramillo has worked in education for over 22 years, including as the assistant superintendent for human resources and operations at Fenton Community High School District 100 in Bensenville for the past five years.

He also previously served as the assistant principal for student services at Glenbard South High School, director of deans at Willowbrook High School, and dean of students in Plainfield High School District 202.

Jaramillo grew up in the Joliet area and attended school first at A.O. Marshall Elementary, then Gompers Junior High, before earning his bachelors degree in teaching of spanish from Joliet Junior College and University of Illinois at Chicago.

He also earned his masters degree in educational leadership from the University of Saint Francis.

“We are pleased to welcome Mr. Jaramillo to the District 86 family,” said Superintendent Dr. Theresa Rouse. “We know he will jump right in and help finalize all the details necessary for a successful start to the new school year.”