Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday September 27, 2022

Behind another strong night at the net from Alayna Pierce and Lilly Mueller, Genoa-Kingston rolled to its most lopsided win of the season 25-6, 25-6 over North Boone on Tuesday night. Pierce and Muller combined for 18 kills and Alivia Keegan had 16 assists. The Cogs improved to 24-2 on the season while staying unbeaten in the BNC at 4-0.
Girls Swimming
DeKalb 96, Belvidere North 74: At DeKalb, the Barbs took first and second in 100 freestyle, 100 breastroke and 200 freestyle on their way to the win over Belvidere North. DeKalb also took top honors in two of the three relays.
Boys Cross Country
Matt Walter Invite: At Kingston, Myles Kendzie and Nathan Brening were top finishers for Genoa-Kingston. Gage Gibson was the top finisher for Indian Creek. G-K placed seventh in the team race.
Girls Cross Country
Matt Watler Invite: At Kingston, Caroline Bend was the top finisher for Indian Creek placing 17th overall. Violet Northrup was the top placer for G-K. The Cogs placed seventh as a team.
Girls Volleyball
Kaneland 2, Sycamore 0: At Sycamore, the top spot is plenty secure after the Knights took two from the Spartans 25-20, 25-22. Kaneland (17-4) stayed perfect in the Interstate 8 at 7-0. Sycamore dropped to 8-13, 3-4.
Waubonsie Valley 2, DeKalb 0: At Aurora, the Barbs (9-8, 0-3) lost a DuPage Valley conference match to the Warriors 25-15, 26-24.
Boys Soccer
Hinckley-Big Rock 3, Oregon 1: At Oregon, Tyler Smith scored twice, and freshman Alex Casanas added another goal for the Royals in a nonconference match. HBR is 4-15-1.
Girls Tennis
Sycamore 5, Rochelle 0: At Rochelle, the Spartans didn’t drop a set in the Interstate 8 contest. Elizabeth Kleckner and Jordyn Tilstra won at singles and the teams of Abby Golemblewski and Jetta Weaver, Sabrina Ezell and Madyson Block and Becca Allen and Kate Elsner won doubles.
Kaneland 3, Morris 2: At Maple Park, a sweep at all three levels of doubles helped the Knights win in the Interstate 8. Lexi Mayberry and Abby Shoaff, Abby Grams and Lauren Andrews, and Nola Noring and Kaci Randall won at doubles for Kaneland.