Daily Chronicle 2022 Boys Cross Country Preview: Five to watch

Riley Newport, sr., DeKalb

Newport is the top returning runner for the Barbs. He finished third at the state meet last year and has shown no sign of slowing down this fall. He is also an accomplished track athlete with state experience. Look for him to repeat as a top runner in the state.

Jacob Barraza, so., DeKalb

Barraza ran on both the state cross country team in the fall and the state-qualifying 3200-meter relay team in the spring. While he is only a sophomore, he has already established himself as top runner on the Barbs and will be an important part of the run back to state this season.

Naif Al Harby, jr., Sycamore

Al Harby was the top runner for the Spartans at almost every race they ran last season and he has looked the part of a top runner all throughout the offseason. He will be a major part of the Spartans trying to repeat their state run.

Ethan Solfisburg, sr., Sycamore

Solfisburg is back for a third season of high-level running for the Spartans. He has been a big part of the Spartan program for years and has the experience and talent to make a big impact this season.

Evan Nosek, so., Kaneland

Nosek is coming off a hip injury in the spring, but has used that time to learn more about the sport and training. He has all-state experience and should be the top runner for the Knights as they make another state run.