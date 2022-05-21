Girls track: Two DeKalb relays reach 3A finals, Sycamore, Kaneland place athlete in finals

The DeKalb girls track team qualified both of its relay teams Friday for the finals of the Class 3A state meet in Charleston.

The finals in all three classes will be held Saturday. Kaneland and Sycamore each had an entry qualify for the 2A finals.

For the Barbs, the 4x400-meter relay of Sariyah Watson, Korima Gonzalez, Ilanie Castorena and Heaven Williams enter with the second-fastest prelim time of 4:01.97, although that’s almost 10 seconds behind Evanston’s showing.

The 4x100 relay of Mia Adeoti, Watson, Castrorena and Williams clocked a 48.87, the seventh-best time – although not far behind top-seeded Whitney Young’s 47.79. And Castorena said she wasn’t feeling well all day.

“Before my 4x1, I threw up a couple times,” Castorena said. “For this, I still felt a little sick and thought I would just try my best. As I saw the straightaway, the wind was a little crazy.”

DeKalb coach Tywon Green said he was pleased with the 4x100 and hopes to drop some more time Saturday.

“Mia got a great start, and her handoff to Sariyah was great,” Green said. “The first two handoffs were great. We have to clean up that third handoff a little bit and hopefully get our time down to a low 48.”

Sycamore’s Karissa Clawson was third in the high jump, clearing 1.52 meters – the same height all 15 qualifiers put up.

Kaneland’s Jessica Phillip cleared 3.12 meters in the pole vault, tied for the top mark.

On Thursday, Indian Creek qualified a pair of athletes for the final. Brooke Probst will compete in the high jump and triple jump, and Reagan Gibson in the pole vault. Jolee Larsen will run the 3,200, which has no qualifying round.

• Joe Stevenson contributed to this report.