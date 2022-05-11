High school sports roundup for Tuesday, May 10

Genoa-Kingston converted on three chances Tuesday, and keeper Alaina Siegwarth came away with three saves to give the Cogs a 5-4 win in penalty kicks over Oregon in a Class 1A Princeton Regional semifinal.
Samantha Wendt, Yuliza Fuentes and Citali Serna scored in the penalty-kick shootout to lift G-K into the regional championship match, where it will play Princeton at 6 p.m. Friday.
Wendt scored twice in regulation. Adeline Valenti had one goal, and Jaida Modesto scored late to tie the match.
Indian Creek 2, Mendota 1: At the Class 1A Rock Island Alleman Regional, Izzy Turner and Emma Turner each had a goal in a semifinal win for the Timberwolves, who will play Rockford Christian for the regional title at 6 p.m. Friday.
Kaneland 6, IMSA 1: At Kaneland, the Knights won in nonconference action.
BASEBALL
Neuqua Valley 13, DeKalb 3 (5 inn.): At DeKalb, the Barbs dropped a DuPage Valley Conference game. Nathaniel Nunez, Jack Keck and Bryson Buhk each drove in one run.
Serena 8, Hinckley-Big Rock 7: At Serena, the Huskers scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning to steal the Little Ten win from H-BR.
Ben Hintzsche drove in three runs for the Royals on three hits. Martin Ledbetter went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Indian Creek 16, IMSA 8: At Aurora, Reese McRoberts was 2 for 3 with three RBIs in the Little Ten win. Nik Nelson was 3 for 4 with four runs scored, and Jeffrey Probst was 2 for 3 and scored three times.
SOFTBALL
Indian Creek 22, IMSA 8 (5 inn.): At Aurora, Avery Boehne and Geena Sanford each supplied four RBIs in a Little Ten win.
Lauren Jordal was 2 for 2 with an RBI and scored four times
Genoa-Kingston 7, Forreston 3: At Genoa, Carly Kline drove in three runs to lead the Cogs to a nonconference victory.
Emily Trzynka, Christine Venditti and Logan Neblock each had an RBI.
Reese Tomlinson struck out five through six innings.
BOYS TENNIS
Lisle 5, Kaneland 3: At Kaneland, the Knights fell in nonconference action.
Sam Regelbrugge and Matt Manugas (No. 3), Landon George and Noah Pawlak (No. 4) and Luke McEvoy and AJ Faruga (No. 5) won at doubles.
Yorkville 6, DeKalb 0: At Yorkville, the Barbs dropped a nonconference contest.