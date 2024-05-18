Faith Thompson, Kiki Mitchell help G-K upset Stillman Valley: Saturday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Prep softball

Genoa-Kingston 2, Stillman Valley 1: In the Class 2A Oregon regional final, the Cogs (19-11) avenged two earlier losses to the Cardinals and won their first regional title since 2012.

Down 1-0 in the sixth, Faith Thompson hit an inside-the-park home run that scored Abigail Fellows, who was a courtesy runner for pitcher Kiki Mitchell after she singled.

Thompson also made a diving catch on a ball in left field that also saved a run.

Mitchell went the distance, didn’t allow an earned run or a walk, and struck out six in the one-hitter. She and Reagan Tomlinson each had two of Genoa-Kingston’s seven hits.

The No. 5 Cogs will face No. 3 Richmond-Burton in a Class 2A Marengo Sectional semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. No. 4 North Boone and No. 7 Bureau Valley will meet in the other semfiinal on Wednesday with the final at 4:30 p.m. Friday. It’s the only softball sectional state in the state not to feature a No. 1 seed.

Sycamore 3-7, Yorkville 2-1: At Yorkville, the Spartans swept the regular-season finale.

In the 3-2 win in the opener, Bella Jacobs pitched a complete game, allowing five hits and striking out nine. She allowed one walk and two earned runs. Kairi Lantz had two hits and Addie McLaughlin had two RBIs.

In the 7-1 win in Game 2, the Spartans (29-3) scored four in the top of the first four the win. Addi Armstrong had three hits and Lantz had a triple, two runs and two RBIs.

The Spartans have won 14 of 15 heading into their postseason opener at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rochelle.

Prep baseball

Sycamore 2, Freeport 1: At Sycamore, Jackson Macdonald allowed one hit and three walks in five innings in the Spartans’ win in the season finale and possible regional final preview.

Teague Hallahan had a pair of doubles and knocked in one of the Sycamore runs, finishing with two of the four hits for the Spartans (23-7).

The Spartans will open the postseason at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in a Class 3A Dixon Regional against either Rochelle or Sterling. They’ll get either Dixon or Freeport in the final at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Kaneland 10, Taft 3: At Maple Park, Kaneland picked up a win in its last regular-season game.

Anthony Campise had three hits and drove in three runs. Zach Konrad had two hits and Zach Ramos scored twice.

Boys tennis

Class 2A Rochelle Sectional: At Rochelle, with a trip to state already locked up Friday, Liam Krebel and Alex Jenkin took second for Sycamore while Jonathan Locasico and Joe Culotta took third.

Steven Chen took second at singles for the Spartans as well.

All three entries will head to the state tournament, starting next Thursday at Palatine and the surrounding areas.

Men’s soccer

DeKalb County United 4, Czarni 0: The United evened its record at 1-1 on the year with the road win.

Ronan Wilcox, Patryk Bujak and Josh Johnansen scored for the United, which also benefited from an own goal.