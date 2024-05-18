May 18, 2024
Learn about Native women at upcoming panel in DeKalb

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a history of Native women in Illinois program featuring Kim Sigafus McIver.

The free program will be at 2 p.m. May 25 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can learn about Native women’s day-to-day lives, their role in their husbands’ lives and how their lives affected Illinois’ history.

McIver also will bring items the women used daily and discuss the women’s family-unit role. Patrons can pick up and view the items, play a drum, and learn Native music and language. The program also includes a Q&A session. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.

