Genoa Chamber welcomes Genoa-Kingston Kiwanis Club

The Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce welcoming the Genoa-Kingston Kiwanis Club with a ribbon-cutting (Photo provided by the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce )

GENOA – The Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed the Genoa-Kingston Kiwanis Club to its membership.

The Chamber celebrated the Genoa-Kingston Kiwanis Club joining its membership with a ribbon-cutting April 24, according to a news release.

The Genoa-Kingston Kiwanis Club is part of a global volunteers organization dedicated to improving the world. The club will host meetings at 8:30 a.m. the first Thursday of every month in the city of Genoa Council Chambers at Municipal Hall, 333 E. First St.