High school sports roundup for Monday, April 25

Kaneland’s Grace Algrim struck out 13 and tossed a no-hitter Monday in a 9-0 win over Sandwich during Interstate Eight play in Maple Park.
Emily Olp homered in the fourth inning, and Mackenzie Hardy and Kailey Plank each drove in runs for the Knights, who totaled nine hits on the day.
Genoa-Kingston 23, Rockford Christian 4: At Rockford, Christine Venditti hit a three-run homer in the first inning to lead the Cogs to a Big Northern Conference win.
Carly Kline, Emily Tryznka and Logan Neblock each had three hits. Neblock and Kiki Mitchell combined for a two-hitter in the circle.
BASEBALL
Waubonsie Valley 6, DeKalb 3: At DeKalb, Nathaniel Nunez drove in two runs for the Barbs during a DuPage Valley Conference loss. Bryson Buhk had two hits.
Kaneland 13, Plano 3 (5 inn.): At Kaneland, Alex Panico homered to lead the Knights to an Interstate Eight victory.
Anthony Campise drove in three runs, and Patrick Collins and Logan Kottmeyer combined to drive in four runs. Parker Violett and Johnny Spallasso each had an RBI.
Collin Miller struck out one through 3 2/3 inning, and Dylan Conklin struck out three through 1 1/3.
Genoa-Kingston 18, Rockford Lutheran 2 (4 inn.): At Genoa, Nolan Perry drove in three runs to lead the Cogs to a BNC victory.
Justyn Ferrara and Tristan Swenson combined to drive in four runs, and Ben Younker, Declan Creadon, Josh Kleba, Evan Thompson and Ethan Wilnau each had an RBI.
Younker struck out four through three innings.
Yorkville Christian 18, Indian Creek 0: At Yorkville, the Timberwolves fell in nonconference action.
GIRLS SOCCER
Kaneland 9, LaSalle-Peru 1: At Kaneland, Brigid Gannon scored five goals to lead the Knights an Interstate 8 tournament.
Indian Creek 0, DeKalb 0: At DeKalb, the Timberwolves and Barbs tied in nonconference action.
Hinckley-Big Rock 3, Stillman Valley 2: At Hinckley, Ashleigh Wackerlin scored a hat trick to lead the Royals to a nonconference victory.
Josie Rader assisted two, and Morgan King assisted one.
Genoa-Kingston 8, Pecatonica 1: At Pecatonica, Yuliza Fuentes scored four times to lead the Cogs to a nonconference victory.
Fuentes had two assists on the day. Samantha Wendt had two goals and three assists. Ally Poegel had two goals and one assist.
GIRLS TRACK
Indian Creek Invite: At Shabbona, the Timberwolves finished second in a five-team meet.
Ellie Bend took first in the 400-meter run with a time of 1 minute, 10.42. seconds Kaitlyn Frazier took first in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.48 seconds. Reagan Gibson took first in the pole vault with a height of 2.94 meters. Brooke Probst finished first in the triple jump with a distance of 9.13 meters.
BOYS TRACK
Indian Creek Invite: At Shabbona, the Timberwolves finished second in a five-team meet.
Cole Oleson took first in the 100 (11.81 seconds), 200 (24.31) and 400 (56.45). Christian Meier took first in the 110 hurdles in 17.13 seconds and first in the high jump at 1.63 meters. David Negrete took first in the shot put with a distance fo 12.32 meters. Ben Parnow took first in the discus with a distance of 40.97 meters. TJ Springer finished first in the pole vault with a distance of 3.09 meters.
BOYS TENNIS
Wheaton 5, Kaneland 0: At Wheaton, the Knights fell in nonconference action.