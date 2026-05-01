Actions Speak Louder than Words: 5 Thoughtful Gifts for Mom

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, which means it’s time for gift ideas. If you’re old enough to read this, it probably means your days of giving her your handprints are long gone. Take a look at the following thoughtful gifts for mom.

1. Cook Dinner (and Clean Up Afterwards)

It’s a great idea to cook dinner for mom on Mother’s Day. Make your efforts count by letting her unwind afterwards. Take the time to wash all of the dishes, and clean the kitchen when you finish.

2. Organize the Pantry or Garage

Does mom complain about the state of the garage? Or maybe she can never find anything in her pantry? Take care of that problem for her by spending a day cleaning out and organizing these areas. That way, each time your mother pulls into the garage or reaches in the pantry she’ll think of you.

3. Wash All the Bedding in the Home

Few things feel better than climbing into a clean bed with crisp sheets at the end of a long day. However, washing bed linens can be a time-consuming chore, especially if there are duvets and blankets that have to be taken to the laundromat or dry cleaners. You’ll be giving mom a fresh and cozy bed to unwind in after her day of being celebrated.

4. Clean Hard-to-Reach Places

Your mom will appreciate having cobweb-free corners and ceiling fans. Enlist some help to steady your ladder, and make mom’s light fixtures sparkle.

5. Give Mom a Housecleaning Gift Certificate

If cleaning isn’t your forte, then give your mother a Merry Maids gift certificate. That way, your mom can reap the benefits of professional housecleaning while she spends time doing something she enjoys. Bonus points if you take mom out for lunch while Merry Maids professionals work their magic in the house. Mother’s Day Maid Easy with Merry Maids!

Jackie Franklin

Merry Maids

815-895-2211

merrymaidsofsycamore@yahoo.com

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