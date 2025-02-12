Kishwaukee Valley Friends of NRA to Host Annual Fundraiser on March 15

The Kishwaukee Valley Friends of NRA will hold its annual fundraising event on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. at Faranda’s Banquet Center, 302 Grove Street in DeKalb. This highly anticipated gathering offers an evening of camaraderie, entertainment, and support for shooting sports and Second Amendment advocacy.

Attendees can look forward to a lively night featuring dinner, raffles, auctions, and exclusive NRA firearms, gear, and collectibles. The event raises funds for The NRA Foundation, which supports local and national shooting sports programs, firearm safety initiatives, and education. Since its founding in 1992, the Friends of NRA program has raised nearly one billion dollars to benefit these causes, helping preserve shooting traditions for future generations.

Several ticket options are available, including Single Event Tickets with a Meal for $50. Those looking for a premium experience can opt for packages such as the Silver Table Package, which includes eight event tickets, reserved seating, NRA gift items, and Single Shot Raffle packs for $700. With limited seating, early registration is recommended.

Friends of NRA events are known for bringing together supporters of the Second Amendment in a family-friendly environment while funding essential programs such as youth education, competitive shooting, and law enforcement training. The funds raised directly impact shooting sports and firearm safety programs in Illinois and beyond.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Dennis Leifheit at (815) 501-9421. Additional details and ticket purchases can also be made online at the Friends of NRA website .

Don’t miss this opportunity to join fellow enthusiasts in supporting the future of shooting sports. Mark your calendar for March 15 and take part in an evening dedicated to preserving America’s shooting heritage.

For more information, please contact Dennis Leifheit at:

Northern Illinois Carry, LLC

405 Somonauk St.

Sycamore, IL 60178

Phone: (815) 501-9421

www.northernillinoiscarry.com

Northern Illinois Carry Logo