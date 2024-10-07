XCEL Orthopedics Is Involved In Our Local Communities

Excitement is building for the 46th Annual Sycamore Pumpkin Festival 10K Run, and XCEL Orthopedics is proud to be the Lead Bike Sponsor and a major supporter of this iconic event! The 2024 Sycamore Pumpkin 10K, to be held on Sunday, October 27 at 8:30 a.m., is a fantastic way to test your endurance while enjoying the crisp autumn air and scenic views of Sycamore.

XCEL Orthopedics continues to be a trusted provider for sports medicine and orthopedic care in the community. Regular checkups and physicals can help prevent injury and ensure that all athletes, from weekend warriors to professionals, are physically prepared to perform at their best.

XCEL Orthopedics’ annual sports physicals just concluded; however, it’s important to highlight the critical role these checkups play in maintaining an athlete’s health and well-being. Sports physicals are essential for athletes of all ages, particularly for students gearing up for school sports and travel teams or adults participating in competitive events like the Sycamore Pumpkin Festival 10K. These exams assess an individual’s overall health and readiness for physical activity, helping to prevent injuries and identify any underlying conditions that might be aggravated by intense exercise.

XCEL Orthopedics Physician Assistants Harrison Swalla and Carter Gallick were happy to support the DeKalb and Sycamore communities by offering the physicals and then donating back the entire fees to the organizations of the patient’s choice. For many schools and sports organizations, obtaining a sports physical is mandatory before participating in any season, making it a key step for young athletes. It is a small way that XCEL can support athletes and their schools or organizations.

This fall, if you find that you need to be seen for an unexpected sports injury or you are considering total joint replacement, call XCEL Orthopedics for your same day appointment or consultation. Please contact:

XCEL Orthopedics

2670 DeKalb Avenue

Sycamore, IL 60178

Ph: 815-561-2774

www.rochellehospital.com/orthopedics-2/

Rochelle Hospital Sponsored Logo