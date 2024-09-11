What Makes Someone a Good Candidate for Solar?

Going solar can have many benefits, including federal and state incentives, potentially reducing your power bill, and using renewable energy. But what makes a good candidate for solar energy? The solar professionals at Stateline Solar want to help answer your questions.

You are the owner of the property or building.

To take advantage of incentives, you must own the property or building that solar is being installed on. While renters may not be able to make decisions on adding solar to a home, farm, or business, renters can encourage property owners or landlords to consider solar energy.

You are allowed to have solar on your property.

Some towns or counties may have restrictions regarding if and where you are permitted to have solar on your home or property. Stateline Solar works to ensure your system adheres to local, county, or state codes related to solar.

You have substantial sunlight.

Ideally, the best place for solar is on a sunny, southern-facing roof or ground area. If this area is shaded or not feasible for solar, our solar designer will look for other possible placements.

If adding a roof-mounted system, your roof is large enough and in good condition.

If your roof needs replacing within five to ten years, you should replace your roof before going solar. Stateline Solar will remove and reinstall your system whenever you need a roof replacement. Your roof should also be structurally sound in order to support an installation crew and a solar array.

You are able to invest in solar or are willing to finance.

Owning a solar array can be a substantial upfront investment; however, if you are eligible for incentives, many programs can cover up to 70% of the system cost and can reflect a two to five year return on investment.

Do you sound like a good candidate for solar and are interested in learning more? Contact our team today for a FREE personalized solar consultation!

