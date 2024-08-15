How Often Should You Have Your Hearing Aids Professionally Cleaned?

Hearing aids are tiny, sophisticated electronic devices that must function in an environment that is fraught with perils. If your hearing aids sit on top of your ear, then they must contend with heat from the sun, dust from wind, and moisture from both your own sweat and humidity in the air. If your hearing aids fit down inside your ears, then they must cope with a constant bombardment of earwax and oil.

This has always been a big challenge for hearing aid manufacturers. How do you keep the hearing aids’ microphone and speakers clean and unobstructed? How do you keep earwax and moisture from building up inside of your hearing aids? Even a tiny spec of earwax trapped in the speaker or microphone of your hearing aid can cause it to sound distorted or to not function.

The best manufacturers have developed waterproof technologies that greatly help with problems such as humidity and sweat. However, even the best hearing aids in the world are susceptible to earwax and dust.

This is why it’s important to have your hearing aids cleaned professionally at least every six months. If you work outdoors or in dusty environments, or if your ears tend to build up earwax, then you should have your hearing aids cleaned every four months.

Earwax, moisture, and dust gradually build up, causing your hearing aids to slowly lose good sound quality. Often, you won’t know that the sound quality has degraded until after your hearing aids are cleaned!

