Senior Eye Health Month: What Seniors Should Know

August marks Senior Eye Health Month, a crucial time to raise awareness about the importance of eye care among older adults. As we age, our eyes undergo various changes that can lead to common issues such as cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy. These conditions can significantly impact vision and quality of life, but early detection and management are key to maintaining eye health.

Regular eye exams are essential for seniors, as many eye diseases do not present symptoms in their early stages. Comprehensive eye exams can detect problems before they cause significant damage. It is recommended that seniors have an eye exam at least once a year, or more frequently if they have existing health conditions such as diabetes or hypertension.

A healthy lifestyle also plays a vital role in maintaining good vision. A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and omega-3 fatty acids can help protect eyes from age-related damage. Quitting smoking and managing chronic conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure can also reduce the risk of developing serious eye diseases.

Additionally, protecting eyes from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays by wearing sunglasses with UV protection is crucial. Seniors should also be aware of the potential side effects of medications, which can sometimes affect vision, and should discuss any changes in eyesight with their healthcare provider promptly.

Staying informed and proactive about eye health can prevent vision loss and improve overall well-being. During Senior Eye Health Month, it is an excellent opportunity for seniors and their families to prioritize eye care and make informed decisions to preserve their vision for years to come. By staying vigilant and adopting healthy habits, seniors can enjoy clearer vision and a better quality of life.

For more information about senior eye health, please contact:

Grand Victorian of Sycamore

1440 Somonauk St.

Sycamore, IL 60178

Ph: (815) 895-1900

grandvictoriansycamore.com

Grand Victorian Independent & Assisted Living logo