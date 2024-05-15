Understanding Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Trigger Finger

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome (CTS) and Trigger Finger are fairly common conditions that affect the hands and wrists, causing pain, discomfort, and mobility issues. While they may seem similar, they stem from different underlying causes and manifest distinct symptoms.

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome occurs when the median nerve, which runs from the forearm into the palm of the hand, becomes compressed at the wrist in a narrow passageway known as the carpal tunnel. This compression is typically due to swelling or anatomical abnormalities. Common symptoms include numbness, tingling, and pain in the fingers and hand, often exacerbating at night. CTS is associated with activities that involve repetitive motion of the wrist or prolonged periods of wrist flexion or extension.

Trigger Finger

Trigger Finger is characterized by a locking or catching sensation in one of the fingers or the thumb. This condition arises from inflammation and narrowing of the space within the sheath that surrounds the tendon in the affected finger. Repeated gripping or the use of tools that require forceful hand exertion can exacerbate the condition. Symptoms include pain at the base of the finger or thumb and the characteristic locking sensation when bending or straightening the finger.

Treatment Options

Treatment for CTS often involves wrist splinting, anti-inflammatory medications, and, in severe cases, surgery to relieve pressure on the median nerve. Physical therapy and changes in the ergonomics of daily activities can also be beneficial.

For Trigger Finger, treatment generally starts with resting the affected finger, along with splinting and anti-inflammatory drugs. Corticosteroid injections can help reduce inflammation. In persistent cases, surgery may be necessary to widen the space within the tendon sheath to facilitate smoother movement.

