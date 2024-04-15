Cronauer Law Focuses on Wrongful Death and Survival Action Claims

Engaging a lawyer focusing on wrongful death and survival action claims ensures that your legal case is managed with the highest level of care. This approach maximizes the potential for a favorable outcome and provides peace of mind from knowing your case is in the hands of a lawyer dedicated to this specific field of law.

Cronauer Law often reviews cases for clients wanting a second opinion and sees where lawyers who do not focus on wrongful death or survival claims miss important remedies or ignore the benefits of filing one action rather than another.

Illinois law delineates clear distinctions between wrongful death claims and survival actions. A wrongful death claim is a legal action that heirs file to seek compensation for the losses suffered due to their loved one’s untimely death. Creditor claims due to a decedent’s estate do not attach to wrongful death recoveries. Recoverable damages typically focus on the loss suffered by the survivors, such as loss of financial support, companionship, and emotional distress.

Survival actions allow the decedent’s estate to recover compensation for the losses the deceased suffered between the onset of their final injury or illness and their death. The estate can claim damages such as medical expenses incurred, lost wages, and the decedent’s pain and suffering prior to passing away.

Survival claims are brought by the estate of the deceased. Any recovery obtained goes into the decedent’s estate and is distributed according to their will or state intestacy laws if there is no will.

Understanding these nuances is crucial for families seeking justice and compensation for the loss of a loved one due to someone else’s wrongful actions. Each type of claim addresses different aspects of the loss, ensuring that the decedent’s estate and survivors are fairly compensated for their respective damages.

