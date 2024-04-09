"Move It or Lose It” : The Importance of Staying Active

The mantra “move it or lose it” embodies a gentle reminder of the power and necessity of regular physical activity. Staying active and keeping our bodies in motion is crucial to maintaining good health and longevity.

Physical activity promotes cardiovascular health by strengthening the heart and improving circulation, reducing the risk of heart disease, stroke, and high blood pressure. It also helps maintain a healthy body weight by burning calories and building muscle mass.

Regular exercise can improve mental health by reducing stress, anxiety, and depression. It stimulates the production of endorphins - the “feel-good” hormones that elevate mood and reduce pain perception. Exercise can also improve brain function and prevent cognitive decline as we age.

Incorporating physical activity into our daily routine doesn’t have to be a daunting task. Here are some tips to help you stay active:

Start small: If you’re new to exercise, don’t try to do too much too soon. Start with short walks or low-intensity activities and gradually increase the duration and intensity.



Find an activity you enjoy: Whether it’s dancing, hiking, or playing a sport, find something that you enjoy doing. This will make it easier to stick with it.



Make it social: Join a fitness class or find a workout buddy to keep you motivated and accountable.



At Home Instead, our home care services promote an active and healthy lifestyle for our senior clients. Our CarePros can assist with light exercise, provide companionship on walks, and help plan and prepare nutritious meals.

Staying active has many benefits, including physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Let’s embrace the “move it or lose it” mentality and keep our bodies moving for a happy and healthy life.

