Experience a Unique Evening at the Historic Ellwood House!

Immerse yourself in an exciting evening of live music, cocktails, and captivating history! The Ellwood House Museum will again host Evening at Ellcourt on May 31, 2024 from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Set against the backdrop of the historic Ellwood-Nehring house, guests will have the opportunity to see the home after hours and party like it’s 1899.

Guests will enjoy live musicians in the historic Music Room that hosted the weddings of Jean and Elise Ellwood, while roaming the beautiful home and the Arts and Crafts-inspired Berg Garden. The evening will also include specialty crafted cocktails and delicious appetizers provided by Fatty’s Pub and Grille.

If you’re curious about the home, this is the perfect opportunity to explore and learn more from knowledgeable staff and docents who will be on hand to interpret the historic spaces. Featuring original elements from the 1899 construction alongside added features like the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition chandeliers, this is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience the home like the Ellwoods did.

Aside from being the highlight event of the season, Evening at Ellcourt is a fantastic chance for the under-40 community to engage with the Ellwood House Museum and immerse themselves in a vibrant blend of history, culture, and entertainment. Consider partnering with us as a sponsor for Evening at Ellcourt. We’re seeking both business and individual sponsors to help make this extraordinary event even more unforgettable.

Tickets for this exclusive event are limited and are expected to sell quickly. Secure your place now to ensure you don’t miss out on what promises to be a wonderful evening of entertainment!

For ticket purchases and more information, please visit www.ellwoodhouse.org/ellcourt or call 815-756-4609. We look forward to seeing you there!

