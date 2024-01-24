Knee Pain: Treatment Options When It Hurts to Walk

Knee pain, a common ailment especially as we age, can significantly impact daily activities, particularly walking. When every step becomes a challenge, it’s crucial to explore various treatment options to alleviate pain and improve mobility.

One potentially effective approach to managing knee pain is physical therapy. Physical therapists design personalized exercise programs that strengthen the muscles around the knee, improving its support and stability. These exercises typically focus on strengthening the quadriceps and hamstrings, which are crucial for knee support.

In some cases, medication can be an integral part of managing knee pain. Over-the-counter pain relievers like ibuprofen and acetaminophen can alleviate pain and reduce inflammation. It’s important to use medications as directed and be aware of potential side effects.

Another treatment option involves the use of supportive devices. Knee braces or orthotics can provide additional support to the knee joint, reducing strain and pain while walking. These devices can be particularly helpful for those with conditions like osteoarthritis or ligament injuries.

Injections are another avenue for treatment. Corticosteroid injections directly into the knee joint can provide significant pain relief. However, their effect is typically temporary, and repeated injections may be necessary. For longer-term relief, hyaluronic acid injections, which supplement the joint fluid, can improve mobility and reduce pain.

When these non-invasive treatments are not effective, surgery should be considered. Arthroscopic surgery can repair damage within the joint, while a partial or total knee replacement may be recommended for more severe cases. Each individual’s experience with knee pain is unique, and treatment should be tailored to their specific needs and medical history.

At XCEL Orthopedics in Sycamore, Dr. Gadini Delisca and physician assistant Harrison Swalla, MPAS, PA-C will determine the most appropriate treatment plan for you. With the right approach, it’s possible to reduce knee pain significantly and regain the joy of walking comfortably.

For more information, or to schedule a consultation, please contact:

XCEL Orthopedics

2670 DeKalb Avenue

Sycamore, IL 60178

Ph: 815-561-2774

www.rochellehospital.com/orthopedics-2/