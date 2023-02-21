4 Ways to Naturally Deodorize Kid’s Rooms

Let’s be honest. Children’s rooms can produce some not-so-pleasant aromas over time. The cleaning pros at Merry Maids® can help provide solutions to keep the serene environment you need.

1. DIY Air & Carpet Fresheners

Store-bought air fresheners can make a room smell good, but at what cost? Some of the harsh chemicals found in your name-brand air fresheners and furniture sprays only mask smells but don’t eliminate them. Try our DIY Freshener.

Natural Room Air Freshener Spray

Ingredients

10-20 drops of any essential oil

1 tablespoon baking soda

8 oz spray bottle

1 ½ cups water

Directions

Use a bowl to mix the baking soda and your drops of essential oils. We recommend using Eucalyptus as it helps clear nasal congestion and can reduce asthma symptoms.

Pour your mixture into the spray bottle.

Add in your water and shake well for 20-30 seconds.

Lightly mist the room with the spray to help eliminate odors.

Natural Carpet Refresher

Ingredients

1 cup baking soda

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

Shaker bottle or spice container



Directions

Mix your baking soda and ground cinnamon well.

Add your mixture to a shaker or an empty spice container with holes in the top.

Sprinkle your new carpet refresher in your child’s room and let it sit for 30-60 minutes.

Vacuum as usual, and make sure to remove any residue.

2. Keep Food Out

A smelly room isn’t always because of dirty clothes or bed sheets. If you notice your child sneaks off with snacks or smuggles in sugary drinks, the smelly culprit could be food. Make sure to check under beds, behind desks, and in dark spaces like closets where food could get stuck and forgotten about.

