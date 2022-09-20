Summer Cleaning: Outdoor Edition Part 2

Look below at Part 2 of our Summer Cleaning: Outdoor Edition for tips on what to clean before the season is over.

Grill

Remove the grates from the grill and, wearing gloves, scrub the grates using oven cleaner. Wipe down the outside of the grill using warm soapy water and dry with a clean cloth.

How often: Give your grill a deep clean once or twice a year, depending on how often it’s used.

Outdoor furniture

Since outdoor furniture is designed to withstand the elements, cleaning it is fairly simple. Use your garden hose fitted with a spray nozzle attachment to loosen and rinse away dirt and mud, then wipe down the furniture with a microfiber cloth and some warm soapy water and let it air dry.

How often: Aim to clean your outdoor furniture once or twice; but always before packing it away for the winter.

Outdoor Lights

You may not give your outdoor lighting much thought unless the bulb burns out. Show these fixtures some love by cleaning them up. Make sure the light is switched off, then remove the outer globe or glass (this may require a screwdriver) and the bulb. Use a stepladder to reach if necessary. Gently remove dust, leaves, and bugs with a clean cloth or soft brush—a paintbrush works well. Then use a damp microfiber cloth or some window cleaner and a clean rag to wipe down the fixture, the outer globe, and the bulb, taking care not to let the open sockets get wet. Once everything has dried, reassemble the fixture.

How often: Ideally, you should clean your outdoor lighting fixtures twice a year.

