3 Things to Know When Buying a Rifle

A rifle is one of the most versatile firearms you can own. They come in a huge array of shapes, sizes, and calibers, and can accomplish a wide array of goals from short-range plinking with a .22 caliber to big game hunting. Here are 3 things to know going into a rifle purchase.

1. Think of a rifle like a tool, and think about what job you want that tool to accomplish. Perhaps you have a very specific hunting goal, and need the rifle to mount your scope of choice, or maybe you want something that can serve as a great all-around weapon for home defense, pest control, hunting, and fun at the range. Rifles can fill each of these niches, and knowing what you want out of a rifle will help inform your research so you can find the best fit for you.

2. Whether you’re looking to acquire a sniper rifle or an SBR (short-barreled rifle), there will be a variety of different calibers to choose from. If you value redundancy and reliability, consider chambering your rifle in a common cartridge, or perhaps one you already have plenty of ammo for, such as 5.56 or .308. However, don’t be afraid to experiment with more unique or niche calibers if you’re looking to expand your collection. High performance hunting calibers, various AK calibers, or even pistol calibers can all be found in various rifles, which contributes to the rifle’s versatility as a platform.

3. Always make sure you’re up to date on the legislature and laws regarding rifle ownership and transport, especially when dealing with NFA items such as SBRs. While not an exciting part of firearm ownership, taking the proper steps to ensure you’re operating within the confines of the law is just as important as proper firearm handling for keeping yourself and others safe.

