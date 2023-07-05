July 05, 2023
2023 Daily Chronicle All-Area Girls Soccer Team

By Eddie Carifio
Kaneland's Brigid Gannon kicks the ball away from Sycamore's Peyton Wright during their game at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Daily Chronicle All-Area Player of the Year

Emma Turner, sr., F, Indian Creek

First team

Sycamore's Anna Lochbaum (left) and Prairie Ridge's Emily Gorton collide going after the ball during their game at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

Anna Lochbaum, sr., D, Sycamore - The Spartans had eight shutouts this year, and Lochbaum was at the center of the defense leading the way. She also had two goals, an assist and was an all-conference selection in the Interstate 8.

Kaneland's Madie Nitsche and Sycamore's Karli Kruizenga go after a loose ball during their game at Kaneland High School in Maple Park. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Madie Nitsche, sr., D, Kaneland - Nitsche kept things locked down in the back for the Knights and was all-conference in the I8. She had two goals and three assists this year.

Paige Feitlich, jr., D, Indian Creek - A co-defensive MVP for the team, she anchored the center of an Indian Creek defense that helped push the team all the way into a sectional final in one of the winningest seasons in program history.

DeKalb's Madison McNeil keeps the ball away from Guilford's Abigail Carlson during their game at DeKalb High School. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Madison McNeil, sr., D, DeKalb - The Barbs had a late surge, not only beating rival Sycamore but knocking off Hononegah in the first round of the Class 3A Huntley Regional for their first postseason win since 2017. The defense was at the center of that, and McNeil had a big part in the success of the defense.

Sycamore's Peyton Wright tries to hold off Kaneland's Emily Kunzer during their game at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Emily Kunzer, jr., MF, Kaneland - Co-MVP of the I8 with Brigid Gannon, Kunzer had 18 goals and 12 assists. This was the third year in a row she won or shared the conference’s top honor.

Sycamore's Grace Parks dribbles the ball ahead of Morris' Danica Martin during their Interstate 8 Conference Tournament semifinal game at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Grace Parks, sr., MF, Sycamore - Parks helped control the flow of the game for the Spartans with seven goals and four assists. She was an all-conference pick in the I8.

Indian Creek's Emma Wilson (right) tries to hold off Alleman's Eliza Kramer during their Class 1A sectional final game at Hinckley-Big Rock High School. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

Emma Wilson, jr., MF, Indian Creek - Wilson’s 13 assists were the most in school history. She also had 16 goals on the year.

Kaneland's Jade Schrader (Lenny Eisele )

Jade Schrader, jr., F, Kaneland - An important piece of a potent Kaneland attack, the junior had 12 goals and 10 assists this year. She was an all-I8 pick.

DeKalb’s Lindsey Bargiel looks to make a pass during the game against Belvedere North at DeKalb High School. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

Lindsey Bargiel, sr., F, DeKalb - All-conference in the DuPage Valley, Bargiel had a team-best 13 goals to go with four assists.

Kaneland's Mallory Nitsche (right) celebrates with Brigid Gannon. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Brigid Gannon, sr., F, Kaneland - Last year’s Daily Chronicle Player of the Year had another standout season with 30 goals, the third most in school history. She also had 11 assists and was co-MVP of the conference.

Sycamore logo

Taylor Brannstrom, jr., GK, Sycamore - Brannstrom had eight shutouts on the year and had a 1.71 goals-against average. She was an all-conference selection in the I8.

Indian Creek's Jolee Larson and Alleman's Carson Wendt go after the ball at Hinckley-Big Rock High School. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

Second team

Alyssa Swanson, sr., D, Hinckley-Big Rock

Madi Schrader, jr., D, Kaneland

Olivia Conery, sr., D, Sycamore

Citlali Serna, sr., D, Genoa-Kingston

Izzy Turner, soph., MF, Indian Creek

Jolee Larson, sr., MF, Indian Creek

Samantha Wendt, soph., MF, Genoa-Kingston

Claire Bettner, sr., MF, DeKalb

Ashley Diedrich, sr., MF, DeKalb

Cortni Kruizenga, fresh., F, Sycamore

Molly Feitlich, sr., GK, Indian Creek

DeKalb's Carla Murrieta and Guilford's Alexa Herrera Robles battle for possession during their game Monday, April 10, 2023, at DeKalb High School. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Honorable mention

Casey O’Brien, jr., D, Kaneland; Alexa Anderson, sr., D, Indian Creek; Zoey Beach, sr., MF, Indian Creek; Audrey Witte, sr., F, Indian Creek; Beth Meeks, fresh., GK, DeKalb; Carla Murrieta, soph., MF, DeKalb; Madelynn Swanson, fresh., MF/GK, Genoa-Kingston