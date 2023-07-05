2023 Daily Chronicle All-Area Girls Soccer Team

Daily Chronicle All-Area Player of the Year
Emma Turner, sr., F, Indian Creek
First team
Anna Lochbaum, sr., D, Sycamore - The Spartans had eight shutouts this year, and Lochbaum was at the center of the defense leading the way. She also had two goals, an assist and was an all-conference selection in the Interstate 8.
Madie Nitsche, sr., D, Kaneland - Nitsche kept things locked down in the back for the Knights and was all-conference in the I8. She had two goals and three assists this year.
Paige Feitlich, jr., D, Indian Creek - A co-defensive MVP for the team, she anchored the center of an Indian Creek defense that helped push the team all the way into a sectional final in one of the winningest seasons in program history.
Madison McNeil, sr., D, DeKalb - The Barbs had a late surge, not only beating rival Sycamore but knocking off Hononegah in the first round of the Class 3A Huntley Regional for their first postseason win since 2017. The defense was at the center of that, and McNeil had a big part in the success of the defense.
Emily Kunzer, jr., MF, Kaneland - Co-MVP of the I8 with Brigid Gannon, Kunzer had 18 goals and 12 assists. This was the third year in a row she won or shared the conference’s top honor.
Grace Parks, sr., MF, Sycamore - Parks helped control the flow of the game for the Spartans with seven goals and four assists. She was an all-conference pick in the I8.
Emma Wilson, jr., MF, Indian Creek - Wilson’s 13 assists were the most in school history. She also had 16 goals on the year.
Jade Schrader, jr., F, Kaneland - An important piece of a potent Kaneland attack, the junior had 12 goals and 10 assists this year. She was an all-I8 pick.
Lindsey Bargiel, sr., F, DeKalb - All-conference in the DuPage Valley, Bargiel had a team-best 13 goals to go with four assists.
Brigid Gannon, sr., F, Kaneland - Last year’s Daily Chronicle Player of the Year had another standout season with 30 goals, the third most in school history. She also had 11 assists and was co-MVP of the conference.
Taylor Brannstrom, jr., GK, Sycamore - Brannstrom had eight shutouts on the year and had a 1.71 goals-against average. She was an all-conference selection in the I8.
Second team
Alyssa Swanson, sr., D, Hinckley-Big Rock
Madi Schrader, jr., D, Kaneland
Olivia Conery, sr., D, Sycamore
Citlali Serna, sr., D, Genoa-Kingston
Izzy Turner, soph., MF, Indian Creek
Jolee Larson, sr., MF, Indian Creek
Samantha Wendt, soph., MF, Genoa-Kingston
Claire Bettner, sr., MF, DeKalb
Ashley Diedrich, sr., MF, DeKalb
Cortni Kruizenga, fresh., F, Sycamore
Molly Feitlich, sr., GK, Indian Creek
Honorable mention
Casey O’Brien, jr., D, Kaneland; Alexa Anderson, sr., D, Indian Creek; Zoey Beach, sr., MF, Indian Creek; Audrey Witte, sr., F, Indian Creek; Beth Meeks, fresh., GK, DeKalb; Carla Murrieta, soph., MF, DeKalb; Madelynn Swanson, fresh., MF/GK, Genoa-Kingston