Letter: Let us pay more to have newspaper delivered again in the morning

I was dismayed upon reading the “Daily Chronicle to deliver via U.S. Mail” notice from Chronicle GM Jim Ringness.

I was heartbroken to receive a letter from our carrier confirming that 4/8 would be her last day.

I know the number of people who choose to receive the printed edition of the paper isn’t nearly what it used to be. In the digital age, most people opt for the online version if they subscribe at all.

Those of us who do receive the printed paper do so because we like both the experience of reading the paper with our morning coffee, and because we seek to maintain the human connection that we have with our paper carrier.

In the 2 years I’ve lived on my carrier’s route I’ve never met her, but we exchange Christmas cards and I get a welcome note from her every now-and-then. I know she has been delivering the paper for over 7 years and is getting married this year and the loss of the route will be a real financial hardship for her.

I certainly wouldn’t mind paying more for my paper to get it delivered in the morning by the paper carrier. I’m sure if readers had been polled many of them would feel the same.

We are paying more for everything these days – food, gas, subscriptions, etc. Let us pay a bit more for the paper to be delivered so the carriers can keep their routes and we can have our news in time for breakfast!

Sylvia Christensen

DeKalb