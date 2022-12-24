Letter: Thanks to those who helped make Dance Down Gingerbread Lane a success

What a magical and festive evening at Dance Down Gingerbread Lane recently in downtown DeKalb.

Stage Coach Carolers were seen and heard throughout the stores, cotton candy was spun by Sweet Butts Cotton Candy, face painting was done by Cate Cardella, children got sparkly tinsel in their hair at Canvas Hair Studio, packages were wrapped by Century 21 Affiliated, music was played by DeKalb High School Orchestra members, merchants and restaurants held specials and were open late, and Dimensions Dance Academy dancers brought the windows to life as people strolled by

Dimensions Dance Academy would like to thank this year’s sponsors: Sharon Rhoades Century 21 Affiliated, Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists, Create Health, Canvas Hair Studio, Cracker Jax, S.O.A.S Apparel & Design, Aurora Music Company, DeKalb County United, Hill’s Country Store, McDonald Handmade, Helen’s Hair Design, Friends of Meadow View, El Jimador, Home Instead Senior Care, Dawn Baker Century 21 Affiliated, and Stage Left presented by Hometown Sports Bar and Grill.

Your monetary donation supports the arts and allows Dimensions Dancers to participate in local ways, such as performing and spreading holiday cheer around DeKalb and Sycamore extended care facilities.

We would also like to thank the local businesses who participated with us in making it such a fun event: Willrett Flower Company, Barb City Bagels, Robin’s Nest Bookshoppe, Byers Brewing Company, Kid Stuff, The Confectionary, Stage Left Presented by Hometown Sports Bar and Grill, Cracker Jax, Ducky’s Formal Wear, Blu Door Decor, Found. Home and Vintage Marketplace, Canvas Hair Studio, Tapa La Luna, Aurora Music Company, El Jimador and Create Health.

Dimensions Dance Academy is adding new ideas daily. Follow us on social media to see what we’re up to. Window Dancers will be an annual event-come again next year as we become a favorite holiday tradition.

Thank you,

Melissa Beck with Dimensions Dance Academy

DeKalb