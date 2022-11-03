Letter: Tasha Sims will be an impartial overseer of elections as DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder

Intelligence, integrity, transparency, thoroughness, accountability – these are the features of a DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder that we seek in the person holding office.

We’ve seen these high standards in the current Clerk and Recorder Doug Johnson and his predecessor Sharon Holmes. These are the attributes that I see in Tasha Sims, the Republican candidate for DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder.

Tasha Sims is a woman of high integrity who has seen firsthand the operations of the Clerks office. Tasha Sims is a woman who has learned to overcome adversity. Tasha Sims is a woman who both Democrats and Republicans in DeKalb County know they can trust to be an impartial overseer of our elections. Tasha Sims is a public servant who has spent her life giving back to the people of DeKalb County.

Tasha Sims as DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder will give you the certainty you have and deserve that our elections in DeKalb County are safe, secure, without partisan favor and ones you can stand behind.

Vote Tasha Sims for DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder!

Jeff Keicher

Sycamore