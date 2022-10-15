Letter: Thank you Taste of DeKalb sponsors and vendors

The Taste of DeKalb, hosted by the Kishwaukee Sunrise Rotary Club on Sunday, Sept. 25, was a great success! We extend our gratitude to the community for supporting this fun, family-friendly event at Van Buer Plaza in downtown DeKalb immediately following the Corn Classic 10K/5K Race. The proceeds from this event go directly to support Rotary’s Community Grants that are distributed to local organizations that have projects that positively impact the lives and well-being of children, youth, and families.

Our appreciation is extended to the City of DeKalb, the Corn Classic Race committee, and the food vendors, including Fatty’s, Jah Love Jamaican, BoyScouts Troop 33, Open Door Coffee, Sweet Butts Cotton Candy, Big D’s, DeColores, and Dirty Bird. We also appreciate the entertainers, including Tim Gleason, the DHS Jazz Band, InFunktious, and Chad Carlson.

We also wish to thank our event sponsors, including: Opportunity Unbound in partnership with Meta, Shaw Media, Friends of NIU, DeKalb Mechanical, NestleUSA, State Farm Agencies of DeKalb/Sycamore, Heather Hilleshiem/Edward Jones, The Suter Company, Applications Development Corp, Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists, Kenda Jeske, Academy Solutions, Ameriprise Financial-Brendon Gallagher, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group-Diane Hammon, Resource Bank, Anderson Funeral Home, COPS Inc., Linh Nguyen for DeKalb County Clerk, Becky Beck’s Jewelry Store, DeKalb/Sycamore Chevy, Painters District Council No. 30, Marilyn and Paul Stromberg, Crum-Halsted Agency, China House, Greater Family Health, and Bill Tsagalis Inc.

David Dosier, Kishwaukee Sunrise Rotary President and Taste of DeKalb committee.

