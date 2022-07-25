Letter: Vote Linh Nguyen for DeKalb County Clerk

Knowledgeable. Competent. Honest. Tech savvy.

These are the qualities DeKalb County needs in its County Clerk, and these are the qualities that candidate Linh Nguyen (pronounced Win) would bring to the office.

Linh’s service as the president of the local League of Women Voters, her experience teaching at Northern Illinois University, and her background in computers have given her the knowledge and skills to operate the office smoothly and to make needed technical decisions.

Her personal ethics, experience, and values reflect Linh’s commitment to democracy and to ensuring that county records and elections are accessible, easy to use, and secure.

I urge you to vote for Linh Nguyen.

Learn more at winwithlinhnguyen.com.

Elizabeth Bass

DeKalb