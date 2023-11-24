Vaughn: Providing a range of health care services to the most in need

Greater Family Health is a community-based and patient-directed provider of integrated primary health care services.

Their mission is to provide quality, affordable health care for all, including those without the ability to pay. They focus on eliminating barriers that inhibit people from accessing quality health care so they can focus on living healthier lives!

Greater Family Health provides a range of primary health care services to meet the health care needs of everyone in your family. Regardless of your age, gender, orientation, disability status or income, if you need medical, dental or behavioral health care (including substance use disorder services and medication-assisted treatment, as well as psychiatry), you can find it at Greater Family Health.

Examples of health care services provided include annual physicals, diagnostic testing, disease management, free pregnancy testing, hormone replacement therapy, immunizations, obstetrical care, prep, preventive and restorative dental care, sick care, STI testing and treatment and well childcare.

Patients at Greater Family Health have 24-hour access to providers, comprehensive care management, transportation assistance, access to reduced-price pharmaceuticals, on-site laboratories, same and next-day appointments, bilingual staff and translation services. Their diverse locations also have certified professionals onsite to help patients apply for benefits they may be eligible for.

So far this year, they have served 67,950 people across six counties in suburban Chicagoland, of which 93% are consistently satisfied with their overall experience at 11 locations. Clients feel confident receiving high-quality care that has been ranked in the top 10% of all community health centers in the state of Illinois and the nation now for 10 consecutive years!

But don’t take it from us, here’s what patients are saying:

“This health center is a good place to go. My appointments are usually quick, and they meet my needs. The providers are professional and answer all my questions thoroughly,” said Macella S.

“I’ve been a patient for nine months and the front desk staff is always amazing. I drive 45 minutes to come to this specific location because Ester S is the best!!! My provider (Amber Sayles) is fantastic! She listens to all my questions and concerns, and I usually have a lot of questions. She made sure I had no more questions before she left the room and explained things in terms that I could understand. Bedside manner and knowledge about my specific conditions are unmatched,” said Sara M.

For a complete list of services, visit the Greater Family Health website at www.greaterfamilyhealth.org/service/ or call 844-599-3700.