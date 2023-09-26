DeKalb Chamber’s ‘Taste of the Town’ starts Tuesday

Imagine sitting down at a local eatery. Tasty smells waft from the kitchen. You hear the sizzle of the grill and bustling room. You see a very yummy looking plate at the next table over. You search the menu for the item and find it. While looking, you see they offer your favorite dessert and decide today you’ll treat yourself to it. The waiter walks up with a smile and sits down an ice-cold hand-crafted drink, just the way you like it, and you take a sip and a zing goes through your body as your taste buds wake up.

You order your meal and moments later you take a photo of your chef-prepared plate and dig in to find it satisfies all your cravings – fresh, juicy and perfectly balanced – paired with a side that is to die for. You leave full and can’t stop talking about your newfound favorite!

Hungry? Follow the DeKalb Chamber as we explore restaurants, bars, and other food/drink related businesses here in our community through our new Taste of the Town. Taste of the Town is a visual campaign that starts Tuesday on the DeKalb Chamber’s Facebook and Instagram.

We’ve seen exciting growth in our food and drink options in DeKalb County.

Check out new dishes and crafted drinks that spark excitement and taste sensational. We have a smorgasbord of eating opportunities here – loaded burgers, mouthwatering barbecue ribs, crispy fries with delicious dipping sauces, cheesy pizzas, fresh garden salads, fluffy pancakes, an array of cocktails to meet everyone’s fancy, ice-cold draft beers and so much more!

Go “Like” the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook and Instagram so you get all the tasties, right on your feed! We will be sharing photos, videos, and more to highlight member participants in our Taste of the Town campaign.

You will learn more by watching brief videos we’ve created on our social media that highlight participating businesses, with clips of their location, food and drinks, and insider info. See photos from participants that show off meals on their menu and check out www.dekalb.org/taste-of-the-town to access a list of participants – including their contact info like website, social media, location address, and phone number to order. With your newfound knowledge add these must tries to your bucket list.

Now it’s time to eat and drink your way through our town! Go support these participants, find some new favorites, and revisit your old favorites. We hope this will also give you that extra push to explore new places on your bucket list!

Taste of the Town is sponsored by Keg & Kernel by Tangled Roots Brewing Company and Jonamac Orchard. Find their videos and more on Facebook or Instagram @dekalbilchamber. Our town has a wide array of restaurants, bars, grocery and liquor stores, and other food/drink related businesses to fit all budgets and palate. Eat, Drink, Be Local!

Anna Wilson is the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce’s membership manager.